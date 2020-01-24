PTC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 821 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,449% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

