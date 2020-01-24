Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $29,700.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.90.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
