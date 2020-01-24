Global Investors Fundamental Purchases 10,488 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 10,488 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $34,925.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,988 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $20,658.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,989 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $19,883.48.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,914.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

