American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

