American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. American International Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,778,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,590,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after buying an additional 263,260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after buying an additional 2,159,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after buying an additional 440,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,528,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,162,000 after buying an additional 44,943 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.