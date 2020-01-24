Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ALEX opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $139,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,517.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

