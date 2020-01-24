Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $371.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $317.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average is $352.66. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

