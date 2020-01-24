AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James downgraded AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.38. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 1-year low of $151.65 and a 1-year high of $213.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 15,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,644,000 after buying an additional 1,058,896 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,671,000 after buying an additional 332,400 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,051,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.