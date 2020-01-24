Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.55.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $180,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.