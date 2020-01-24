Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 634.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 760,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

