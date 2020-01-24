Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by Longbow Research to Underperform

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARNC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

