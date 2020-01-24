Vertical Research Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $294.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $388.00. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BA. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock opened at $317.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day moving average of $352.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

