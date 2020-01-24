Vertical Research Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Hold

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $294.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $388.00. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BA. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.
Shares of BA stock opened at $317.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day moving average of $352.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
