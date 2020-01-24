Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Get Aphria alerts:

NYSE APHA opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.