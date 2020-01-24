Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cross Research

Cross Research cut shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

AVT opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 613,901 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 849,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avnet by 1,605.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 537,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

