Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after buying an additional 482,459 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 470,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 228,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000.

NYSE:CLB opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

