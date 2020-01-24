Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,071,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,930,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,885,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 over the last 90 days.

CTVA stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

