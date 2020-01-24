Howland Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

