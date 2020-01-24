Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.05 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

