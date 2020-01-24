Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,894 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

