Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1,714.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after buying an additional 699,273 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.18.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $153.69 and a 52-week high of $258.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

