Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,134 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 633,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after buying an additional 321,775 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,566,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.12.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $316.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.99. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.23 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.