Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.