Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $209,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 296.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.72.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.35 and its 200-day moving average is $260.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.