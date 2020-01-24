Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 382 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $363.58 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.35 and its 200 day moving average is $308.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

