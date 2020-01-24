Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 295.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $233.65 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $175.30 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

