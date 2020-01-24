Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2,425.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $105.98 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

