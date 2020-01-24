Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 152 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a one year low of $100.97 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

