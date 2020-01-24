Howland Capital Management LLC Has $981,000 Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $50.20 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

