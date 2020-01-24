Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 678 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 41,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89. American Express has a one year low of $99.38 and a one year high of $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

