Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $340,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

