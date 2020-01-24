Howland Capital Management LLC Has $817,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,803,000 after buying an additional 278,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after buying an additional 131,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

