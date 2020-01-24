Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,884.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,831.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

