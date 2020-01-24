Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

