Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 153

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 183.83 ($2.42).

LON ELM opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45. Elementis has a 52-week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

