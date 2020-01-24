Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.94. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

