Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $312.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.71 and a 200 day moving average of $291.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $313.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

