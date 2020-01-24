Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Bank of America by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.12 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

