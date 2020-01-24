Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 347.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $117,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $144,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,343 shares of company stock valued at $703,033. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $731.37 million, a PE ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

