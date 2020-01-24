Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after purchasing an additional 699,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,266,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after purchasing an additional 625,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.44 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.