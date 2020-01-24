Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) PT Raised to GBX 175 at Goldman Sachs Group

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

DC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

LON DC opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

