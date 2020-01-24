Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.