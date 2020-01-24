Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

LON DLG opened at GBX 338.10 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 304.20. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

