Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 114.15 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.78. Dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of $340.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

