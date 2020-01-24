easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.65. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Core Laboratories
Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Core Laboratories
Corteva Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC
Corteva Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC
Howland Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc.
Howland Capital Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc.
Exxon Mobil Co. Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC
Exxon Mobil Co. Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC
Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,894 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,894 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Moody’s Co. Stock Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.
Moody’s Co. Stock Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report