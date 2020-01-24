easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.65. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

