easyJet’s (EZJ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,432.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last three months, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

