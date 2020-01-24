easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,480 by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.
EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).
Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.