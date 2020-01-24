easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,480 by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

