Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($20.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,028.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

