easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,616 by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s current price.
EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).
LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
