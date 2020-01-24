easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,616 by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,432.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

