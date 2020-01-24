Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,578.50 ($20.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,028.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,145.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

