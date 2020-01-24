Jefferies Financial Group Trims Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Target Price to GBX 2,240

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,975.50 ($25.99) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,954.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Analyst Recommendations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

